GE Digital (NYSE: GE) and Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) today announced a multiyear agreement to continue commercialization of value-add applications such as Predix Operations Performance Management (OPM) and Predix Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions, with a primary focus on the mining domain.

Image: GE Digital and Wabtec collaborate to advance digital evolution in mining industry. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

The agreement builds on the successful collaboration between GE Digital and GE Transportation, now a Wabtec company, where the businesses have seen momentum in their efforts to help mine sites connect people, process, and technology in key regions such as South Africa and Australia.

“The Internet of Things (IoT) space is heavily an ecosystem-based engagement for mining companies – involving hardware, cloud platform players, analytics and OEMs,” explained IDC analyst Emilie Ditton. “For the technology providers that are delivering capabilities across that ecosystem, and for the mining companies, fostering and maintaining those ecosystem relationships is a critical part of successfully delivering IoT capabilities that are able to deliver value for customers.”

Maintaining their shared commitment to customers, the agreement between GE Digital and Wabtec provides for continued support of GE Transportation’s existing mining installed base, delivering quantifiable business outcomes for current users while opening doors for additional APM and OPM-driven opportunities with new customers across the mining value chain.

“One of the highlights of this agreement is the exceptional mining-specific content we will be able to build into our applications,” said Gerald Jackson, GE Digital VP of Product Management for Operations Performance Management. “Through our partnership and shared expertise, we will continue to develop our mining analytic blueprints for OPM and APM, which will deliver significant time to value improvements across the mining space.”

GE Digital and Wabtec expect to see substantial growth in the mining industry over the coming years, particularly as more and more customers sign on for additional OPM and APM cloud services.

“As an industry, mining must drive productivity and improve operational savings to overcome market headwinds,” said Doug Hanson, Wabtec’s VP & General Manager, Digital Mine. “The Wabtec and GE Digital partnership brings together decades of mining vertical expertise with best-in-class OPM and APM software development practices, which is precisely the kind of collaboration needed for this incredibly dynamic space.”

Source: Company Press Release