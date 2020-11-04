The Centre’s key function will be to provide full engineering, technological and geological support in well construction

Gazprom to launch a well-construction Drilling Control Centre. (Credit: Gazprom Neft PJSC)

Gazprom Neft is to launch a Drilling Control Centre (DCC) in Muravlenko, creating a common organisational and digital space that will facilitate a 15% reduction in well-construction lead times at Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz fields in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

The Centre’s key function will be to provide full engineering, technological and geological support in well construction, with DCC specialists monitoring the construction of almost 30 production and exploratory wells and side-tracks round-the-clock,* controlling each stage of the production process from cluster-pad preparation to well commissioning. The Centre’s staff will include 50 experienced and highly qualified engineers, geologists, designers and supervisors, who will be involved in organising drilling operations, managing production efficiency, and implementing new technologies.

The DCC has been designed around the principle of a common information space, meaning the entire well-construction cycle can be moved over to digital format, creating an electronic analytical knowledgebase for optimising business processes. Cutting-edge software and AI capabilities will mean all key drilling process parameters can be monitored concurrently. The Centre’s engineers will receive information on potential deviations online, and make the necessary adjustments. The DCC will also ensure effective cooperation between drilling companies and oilfield services organisations.

This new unit has been established with specialist support from the Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre — the company having previously established its GeoNavigator well-construction control centre, Project Management Centre, the St Petersburg Energy TechnoHub, and the Gazpromneft-Technical Partnerships industry integration centre. These units develop and deploy new oil production technologies, manage large volumes of digital data, and ensure fast and effective decision making.

“Full and integrated transformation, together with full-scale digitisation, has become a forceful tool in improving efficiency at every stage of the company’s operations. Deploying Industry 4.0 tools in modern modelling techniques, analysis, and business decision making, while creating a common and cohesive working and information space, is allowing the company to make the transition to a whole new level in managing process technologies, as well as helping successfully address strategic objectives.”

Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production, Gazprom Neft

“Establishing the Drilling Control Centre (DCC) is a timely response to the technological challenges facing the business under its ‘Assets of the Future’ project. It will help improve operational efficiency, will help in selecting the optimal approach to the process of well construction, and will ensure productive engagement with contractors.”

Alexander Shushakov Director General, Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz

Source: Company Press Release