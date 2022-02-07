This is the second long-term sales and purchase agreement for gas to be signed by the companies

Gazprom and CNPC sign agreement to supply Russian pipeline gas to China via Far Eastern route (Credit: Gazprom)

Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement for natural gas to be supplied via the Far Eastern route.

The signing of this document is an important step towards further strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China in the gas sector. As soon as the project reaches its full capacity, the amount of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China is going to grow by 10 billion cubic meters, totaling 48 billion cubic meters per year (including deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas trunkline).

“This is already a second contract to be signed for Russian gas supplies to China, and it is indicative of the exceptionally strong mutual trust and partnership between our countries and companies. Our Chinese partners from CNPC have already seen for themselves that Gazprom is a reliable gas supplier,” said Alexey Miller.

Source: Company Press Release