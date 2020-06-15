Gasum currently operates 22 of the total of 30 gas filling stations for the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) segment across the Nordics

Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum has announced the expansion of its gas filling station network in Sweden and Finland during summer 2020.

As part of the expansion plans, the firm is set to open four new stations located in Ljungby, Helsingborg and Gothenburg in Sweden, and Lieto in Finland.

Currently, Gasum operates 22 of the total of 30 gas filling stations for the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) segment across the Nordics, of which 13 in Sweden are serving long-haul transport with low emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable liquefied biogas (LBG).

Opening of the new stations are part of the firm’s strategy to expand the liquefied gas filling station network in Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Gasum Sweden Traffic director Mikael Antonsson said “Despite the challenging conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, Gasum is still expanding the filling station network.

“The demand for alternative fuels has grown at an incredible rate as companies pursue more environment-friendly and cost-effective transport solutions.”

The firm’s filling station network in the Nordics comprises approximately 100 stations which serve passenger cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles with gas.

The total number of LNG/LBG filling stations will be approximately 35 in the Nordics this summer, along with other fuel retail operators.

According to Gasum, liquefied natural gas over its lifetime can help to offset greenhouse gas emissions by about 20% compared to diesel.

Gasum said: “Gas as a solution to decrease road transport emissions is becoming a more and more popular fuel options for HDVs in the Nordic countries.

“The role of the expanding gas filling station network is crucial in providing these and future HDVs with a low-emission and cost-effective fuel.”

In May this year, Gasum has closed the acquisition of Linde’s LNG and biogas business in Sweden and Norway and Nauticor’s Marine Bunkering business in Germany.