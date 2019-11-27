Galilee is also nearing completion of 667km of 2D regional seismic reprocessing for the Kumbarilla project

Image: Galilee expects the initial programme to provide early definition of the CSG potential at Kumbarilla project. Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Australian oil and gas explorer Galilee Energy has accelerated its initial drilling at Kumbarilla gas project in Queensland, to more than one year ahead of schedule.

Spread over 384km², the Kumbarilla exploration tenure has dual prospectivity in both the Walloon Subgroup coal seam gas (CSG) fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough in the Bowen basin.

Drilling to commence in Q1 2020 at Kumbarilla project

Drilling at the Kumbarilla project is scheduled to commence in Q1 2020, and involves three core-holes that target the interpreted Walloon Subgroup CSG “sweet spot”, where prospectivity is estimated to be highest.

Galilee Energy plans to undertake extensive formation and flow testing at each core-hole to acquire core across the complete 300m of Jurassic coal-bearing stratigraphy.

The firm expects the initial programme to provide early definition of the CSG potential at Kumbarilla as well as support acceleration of the subsequent exploration programme that would advance maturation of the Contingent Resource base to Reserves.

In August 2019, MHA Petroleum Consultants has independently certified a total of 504 PJ of CSG 2C contingent gas resource+ in the Walloon Subgroup, confirming Kumbarilla’s material prospectivity.

Galilee is currently nearing completion of 667km of 2D regional seismic reprocessing for the Kumbarilla project, to improve visualisation of structural elements for enhanced coal seam gas fracture permeability.

Galilee managing director Peter Lansom said: “Acceleration of the exploration program by more than twelve months reaffirms Galilee’s confidence in the prospectivity of the Kumbarilla project and the company’s drive to deliver material CSG and conventional oil and gas reserves to a structurally short east coast gas market.

“Acquiring early, high-quality core and seismic data is integral to fast-tracking success and is consistent with Galilee’s approach to each of its exploration assets.”

Galilee Energy was granted 100% working interest in the Kumbarilla prospect for a term of six years, following tender as part of the Queensland Government’s 2019 new petroleum resource areas release.

Last year, Galilee Energy has reported first production of CSG from a pilot programme at the Glenaras gas project in the western portion of the Galilee Basin in central Queensland.