Fugro has been awarded three geotechnical investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver, the largest offshore wind farm (OWF) zone to be developed in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The investigations for IJmuiden Ver are the most extensive the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has organised to date and the resulting OWF zone will generate a total of 4 GW of renewable energy. The contracts include seabed investigation, an extensive laboratory testing programme, and development of an integrated ground model. State-of-the-art techniques, such as the generation of synthetic CPTs, will be applied to create the geological ground model and the results will be used for future developers’ tender submissions for the 429 km2 OWF zone.

The fieldwork, which comprises seabed cone penetration tests (CPTs), thermal conductivity tests, vibrocores and boreholes, will run from February to August 2021 and will be performed from Fugro’s DP2 geotechnical vessels. Several cutting-edge proprietary technologies will be used on the project, including the SEACALF® Mk V Deepdrive coiled CPT system, assuring maximum penetration depth and optimum quality data over the full foundation depth, and the WISON® Mk V Ecodrive downhole CPT and sampling tool for more robust Geo-data using environmentally friendly hydraulics.

Peter-Paul Lebbink, RVO’s project manager, said: “We are looking forward to working with Fugro to execute our largest geotechnical offshore campaign for RVO. All available soil measurement results will be integrated by Fugro into an advanced integrated 3D ground model adhering to the industry’s highest possible standards. This 3D ground model will form a solid basis for detailed engineering and will therefore derisk the construction of the future IJmuiden Ver wind farms.”

Sven Plasman, Fugro’s project director, said: “This award for the Netherlands’ largest wind farm development proves Fugro’s winning combination of innovative technology and expert project teams to acquire and analyse high-quality Geo-data in a safer, more efficient and sustainable way. It also underlines our commitment to create a safe and liveable world by delivering the best possible offshore insights to support the global transition to low-carbon energy.”

