Fugro to support deepwater gas project for Eni in Eastern Mediterranean. (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has been awarded a contract to run a comprehensive site characterisation programme for an Eni operated development of a deepwater gas project in the Eastern Mediterranean. This award marks an important survey campaign for Fugro in the region, supporting the ambitions of the Republic of Cyprus to become a regional gas producing and exporting country and contribute to enhanced energy security and affordability for Europe.

The project will draw on Fugro’s comprehensive offshore and deepwater geophysical and geotechnical expertise, as well as the company’s environmental services. The award reflects Fugro’s deep understanding of the region’s surface and subsurface characteristics and its long-standing relationship with the client.

Geo-data acquisition is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025.