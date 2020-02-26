Global Wind Service has been awarded the contract to install and complete contract of all 32 turbines on TWB II

Blue Tern working on Hohe See. (Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier)

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Blue Tern has been contracted to finish installing the remaining 11 Senvion 6.2M152 turbines on the Trianel Windpark Borkum II (TWB II).

“We are looking forward to working with our new client and to get the chance to support the finalisation of the Trianel wind farm with our jack-up vessel Blue Tern. Blue Tern is ideal for this project due to her capacity. Our related company, Global Wind Service, is already on the project and delivers technicians, QA and Site Management for the installation and mechanical completion of the turbines. We look forward to providing our best efforts to deliver precise marine operations to the TWB II project together with them”, says Kristina Pind Løvgren, Head of Nautical, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Klaus Horstick, Commercial Director of Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & KG says: “We are pleased to continue the good cooperation with the installation crew of Global Wind Service. With the new jack-up vessel, Blue Tern, on the project we are confident to complete the offshore wind farm quickly, if the weather cooperates”.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s related company, Global Wind Service, is contracted for the installation and completion contract of all 32 turbines on TWB II.

Source: Company Press Release