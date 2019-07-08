Rever Offshore, a leading subsea services provider to the oil and gas industry, continues to consolidate its North Sea presence, announcing the successful completion of three standalone contracts for energy major, Total E&P UK.

Image: The contracts utilised Rever Offshore’s multi-purpose dive support and offshore construction vessel (DSV) the Rever Polaris. Photo: Courtesy of Rever Offshore.

The contracts utilised Rever Offshore’s multi-purpose dive support and offshore construction vessel (DSV) the Rever Polaris, and ROV support vessel (ROVSV), the Rever Sapphire.

Operating over 100 days across North Sea assets during 2018, the workscope included DSV construction services, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) works and unique operations.

All awards were the result of the long-standing frame agreement in place and represented a repeat of previous successful campaigns for the client. Reflective of the work undertaken, Rever Offshore’s excellence in safety behaviours and performance was nominated for the annual Total E&P UK HSE Awards.

Barry Macleod, Rever Offshore CEO, commented: “Our frame agreements are significant to the development of Rever. Collectively, they demonstrate the company’s wide range of services and its capability to provide solutions for clients across all areas in which Rever operate. We look forward to working with Total throughout 2019 and into the future.”

A further installation contract for the energy major was successfully completed in February, 2019 having been brought forward at the beginning of the year. This project was recognised as being the first of its kind for TEPUK at this depth of water and based on its success, Total may consider this solution for future projects which display similar technical challenges. It is expected that further DSV and CSV work by Rever Offshore will continue into the latter half of 2019 as part of the continuous frame agreement and safe execution.

Source: Company Press Release.