FPSO Sepetiba arrives in Brazil to begin production by end of 2023. (Credit: Petrobras)

The platform-vessel FPSO Sepetiba arrived in Brazil from China. It is an FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading) platform and will now be undergoing various legal and technical procedures before it is taken to the Mero field, in the Libra section of the pre-salt layer of the Santos basin. The FPSO is able to produce up to 180 thousand barrels of oil a day and 12 million cubic meters of gas. It is expected to begin production in the fourth quarter of this year.

The platform was delivered to Petrobras by SBM, who were also responsible for building it. It will be the second FPSO to be installed in the Mero field, the third largest by volume of oil in place (VOIP), out of a total of four systems. The four units together will have the capacity to produce up to 720 thousand barrels of oil per day.

The combined Mero field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65 %) and Pré- Sal Petróleo S.A – PPSA (3.5%), representing the Federal Government in the non-contracted area.

Source: Company Press Release