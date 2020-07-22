The US Department of Energy through its collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) is funding the FEED for the project

Fluor wins FEED contract for CRC’s Cal Capture project in US. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

US-based engineering and construction company Fluor has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) carbon capture and sequestration project.

The project, named Cal Capture, will come up at a natural gas-powered 550MW Elk Hills power plant in Tupman, California.

The power plant supplies electricity to the Elk Hills field, which is natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) field, located 32km west of Bakersfield in Kern County.

As part of an initiative to advance carbon capture technology development, the US Department of Energy through its collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) is funding the FEED for the project.

Fluor will work as the licensor providing engineering services for plant’s licensed process unit

Fluor Energy and Chemicals business group president Mark Fields said: “Fluor’s commitment to helping clients achieve their clean energy goals continues with this recent award from CRC.”

Under the contract, Fluor will work as the licensor providing engineering services for the plant’s licensed process unit as well as the required utility systems.

The company will use its proprietary Econamine FG PlusSM carbon capture technology, a process for the removal of carbon dioxide from flue gas streams, to complete the scope of work on the Cal Capture project.

According to Fluor, the process will combine its advanced solvent formulation with many patented energy savings features.

CRC Operations and Engineering executive vice president Shawn Kerns said: “CRC has four 2030 sustainability goals that align with those of the State of California. Our carbon goal is to design and permit a carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage system – the Cal Capture project – at our Elk Hills Power Plant with associated CO2 injection for enhanced recovery and sequestration at the adjacent Elk Hills oil field.

“The Cal Capture project offers multiple benefits including substantial emissions reductions, substantial positive economic impacts across the California economy and the development of a key technology needed worldwide to meet future energy transition targets.”

