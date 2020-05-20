The FEED for the project is funded by the US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and will be managed by its National Energy Technology Laboratory

Fluor is using its proprietary Econamine FG Plus(SM) carbon capture technology on Minnkota's Project Tundra, a carbon capture, utilization and storage retrofit project.(Credit: Business Wire.)

US-based engineering and construction firm Fluor has secured the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra in North Dakota.

Project Tundra is a carbon capture, utilisation and storage retrofit project at the Milton R. Young Station in Center, North Dakota.

The US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy is funding the FEED for the project and will be managed by its National Energy Technology Laboratory as part of an initiative to advance carbon capture technology development.

Fluor will use proprietary Econamine FG PlusSM carbon capture technology

Fluor Energy and Chemicals business group president Mark Fields said: “Fluor is a global leader in carbon capture technology and one of the industry’s few engineering, procurement and construction contractors with long-term deployment and experience in this field.

“We look forward to bringing our clean energy expertise to Project Tundra and partnering with Minnkota to build the world’s largest carbon capture facility.”

To complete the scope of work, Fluor will use its proprietary Econamine FG PlusSM carbon capture technology, a process to remove carbon dioxide from flue gas streams.

Fluor said that the process will combine its advanced solvent formulation with several patented energy savings features.

Minnkota president and CEO Mac McLennan said: “We are excited to take the next step forward with Project Tundra and begin working with Fluor on the advanced engineering and design of a carbon dioxide capture system at the Milton R. Young Station.

“The innovative technologies being evaluated have the potential to serve as a blueprint for the rest of the world to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions without sacrificing grid reliability and affordability.”

The engineering work on the project has already been commenced from Fluor’s offices located in Houston, Aliso Viejo, California and Greenville, South Carolina while the completion is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier this year, Fluor secured a project management consultancy services contract from India’s Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for the petrochemicals project in Kerala, a state in India.