Commonwealth LNG is pleased to announce that the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued Notice of Schedule for Environmental Review. The Project encompasses the construction of one liquefied natural gas plant, including six gas liquefaction trains and appurtenant facilities. Each train will have a liquefaction design capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) for a total nominal liquefaction capacity of 8.4 MTPA.

Located on the west side of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, near the entrance to the Gulf of Mexico, the Project will include six LNG storage tanks each with a capacity of 40,000 m3, one marine loading berth capable of loading LNG carriers up to a capacity of 216,000 m3, and a 3.04-mile long, 30-inch diameter Pipeline that will connect the LNG Facility with existing intrastate and interstate pipelines for the purpose of supplying gas to the Project.

“We are very pleased to receive FERC’s Issuance of Notice of Schedule for Environmental Review. It confirms that our project remains on schedule to take FID in Q1 2021 and start commercial operations in Q1 2024,” said Paul Varello, Commonwealth LNG’s President and CEO.

