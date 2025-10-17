Venture global had initially set 30 September 2026 as the deadline for the LNG facility to begin full operations. credit: oleksii bilyk/Shutterstock.com.

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has granted Venture Global an extension to continue the commissioning phase of its Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Louisiana, according to a regulatory filing.

This decision allows the company to delay full commercial operations and sell LNG on the spot market at potentially higher prices.

Venture Global had initially set 30 September 2026 as the deadline for the LNG facility to begin full operations.

However, the company requested an extension until 31 December 2027, citing challenges that arose during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company plans to have phase one facilities operational by the fourth quarter of 2026 and phase two by mid-2027.

FERC invited two of the plant’s long-term customers, Chevron and Orlen, to provide input on the extension request, and they did not oppose the extension.

The Plaquemines LNG plant is located in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, US, about 20 miles south of New Orleans.

It is the second-largest LNG plant in the US, contributing nearly 16% of the country’s total LNG exports last month.

Once fully operational, it is expected to have an export capacity of at least 20 million metric tonnes per annum.

Earlier this year, the federal regulator approved full commercial operations at Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility and TransCameron pipeline in Louisiana, US.

Later in June, Venture Global withdrew its application to build the Delta LNG export facility to focus on the Plaquemines expansion project.