Danish wind turbine installation and service provider, FairWind has completed the installation of 61 wind turbines at 140MW Kangnas wind farm in South Africa.

Located about 52km east of the town of Springbok in the Nama Khoi Local Municipality of the Northern Cape, the project saw the start of construction in June 2018 after reaching financial closure earlier that year.

The wind farm is equipped with 61 units Siemens SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines, each have a capacity to produce 2.3MW. Each of the turbine has a 108-meter rotor diameter and a 115MM hub height.

FairWind process improvement manager Mariusz Mierzejewski said: “Despite many challenges and difficulties, we were able to complete the installation almost three weeks before schedule.

“I would like to thank FairWind installation and the Johnson Crane Hire teams. Once again, we showed that by working together, we can do everything. Many thanks also to the whole Siemens Gamesa Renweable Energy team for their understanding and help in every situation.”

The wind farm acquired preferred bidder status in 2015 in the fourth round of the South Africa Government Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

Kangnas wind project to begin operations this year

Scheduled to begin operations this year, the Kangnas wind farm will feed the generated electricity into the Eskom grid through a 12.8km-long 132kV double-circuit overhead transmission line.

It is expected to generate around 563,500MWh of power annually which is enough to power about 120,000 homes while offsetting about 550,000tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

FairWind said that the installation of turbines began in July last year and the project was completed in parallel to Perdakraal wind project, for which it has installed 48 wind turbines each with 168m height.