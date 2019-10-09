Partnership strengthens Evoqua’s capabilities in advanced treatment of complex waste streams

Image: Evoqua has announced acquisition of majority stake in Frontier Water. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) today announced a majority investment position in San Diego-based Frontier Water Systems, LLC. Frontier is a pioneer in the development of patented, engineered equipment packages for high-rate treatment and removal of selenium, nitrate and other metals from complex waste streams.

Waste discharge from processes that contain metals and minerals require removal of these contaminants prior to discharge into the environment. Frontier delivers a biological process that safely removes these metals in a proprietary, modular bioreactor.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Frontier, as together we help solve the water treatment needs of our customers,” said Ron Keating, CEO of Evoqua. “Evoqua and Frontier have successfully partnered on numerous projects to ensure removal of selenium and other heavy metals from waste streams, giving our customers confidence in complying with strict regulatory limits. This investment follows our strategy to grow our portfolio of advanced wastewater treatment technologies and our commitment to sustainable solutions.”

“Frontier is very enthusiastic about this milestone in our partnership with Evoqua,” said James Peterson, co-founder and CEO of Frontier. “Evoqua’s leading market position and operational resources, together with Frontier’s innovative technologies, position us to meet our customers’ growing wastewater challenges.”

Source: Company Press Release