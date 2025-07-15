3D render of the future IFMIF-DONES facility, being built in Granada, Spain. Credit: European Joint Undertaking for ITER and the Development of Fusion Energy (‘Fusion for Energy’)

Europe has taken a decisive step to invest in IFMIF-DONES, a key material testing centre in the roadmap towards fusion power plants. During the F4E Governing Board held on 10-11 July, the European Commission approved an investment of 202 million EUR, covering around 25% of the project’s cost. The money will be channelled through F4E to provide part of the technologies for the accelerator-based facility.

This way, the EU officially joins Spain (55%), Croatia (5%), Japan (5.1%), with Italy committed but still defining its share. The result of this partnership will be a unique research infrastructure in Granada, in the south of Spain. IFMIF-DONES stands for International Fusion Materials Irradiation Facility – DEMO-Oriented Neutron Source. This advanced testbed will replicate the flux of high-energy neutrons inside a fusion reactor, allowing scientists to study and qualify resistant materials for future devices like DEMO.

F4E will work with the European supply chain to manufacture the components, building on the knowledge from the IFMIF/EVEDA project. Europe’s contribution will include cutting-edge technologies like the high-current particle accelerator, diagnostics and remote handling systems, as well as raw materials such as EUROFER steel. In addition, F4E is also seconding staff to the programme.

Marc Lachaise, F4E Director (F4E), commented: “The approval of the European contribution to IFMIF-DONES sends a clear message: Europe is committed to harnessing the potential of fusion energy through the teams of F4E and aspires to be a leader. IFMIF DONES is now officially part of the European fusion roadmap. With this investment, F4E will involve European industry, SMEs, and R&D organisations through various contracts. IFMIF-DONES tackles a strategic technology in the field of energy and the EU has reaffirmed its support.”

The Spanish Minister of Science, Innovation, and Universities, Diana Morant, also celebrated the news, stating that “we are taking firm steps in a strategic project that addresses the global challenge of overcoming the energy crisis and places Spain and Europe at the forefront of fusion energy research.”

The political commitment to the programme from the EU and the member countries was captured last May in the symbolic laying of the first stone. As the partnership shapes up and works progress in the construction site, the IFMIF-DONES vision is closer to becoming a reality.