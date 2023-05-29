The project entails the construction of solar park with a capacity of 250 MW

European Energy obtains building permit for the biggest solar farm in Italy to date. (Credit: European Energy)

European Energy is pleased to announce that it has obtained the building permit for a ground-breaking renewable energy project in the municipality of Vizzini near Catania in Sicily.

The project entails the construction of solar park with a capacity of 250 MW. Once operational, the plant will generate renewable energy equivalent to the consumption of 130,000 households, making a remarkable contribution towards electrifying the Italian society. By displacing the use of fossil fuels, this initiative will save approximately 165,000 tons of CO2 annually.

This significant achievement marks a major milestone for European Energy and reinforces its commitment to Italy’s green energy transition.

– Italy is a key country and market for European Energy, and authorization for this project represents an important milestone for our company. We have at several occasions proven that we are capable of rolling-out large-scale renewable energy projects in Italy, and we look forward to delivering another important solar farm to the benefit of the Italian community, says Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, emphasized the importance of this milestone.

European Energy has already constructed several solar farms in Italy, including the 130 MW Troia-project in the Apulia region of Italy – which was the largest solar farm in Italy, when it was connected to the grid.

The project in Sicily has a strong focus on the sustainability of the land that is used. In addition to renewable energy production, the project includes a comprehensive reforestation and biodiversity program covering 200 hectares of land. This initiative will further enhance the environmental friendliness of the region and contribute to the support of local biodiversity action.

The strategic choice of Sicily as the project location is rooted in its growing significance for renewable energy production, development, and interconnection at both the national and international level. The region’s exceptional high solar radiation combined with the utilization of cutting-edge photovoltaic technologies will maximize renewable energy production on the available surface area.

European Energy remains dedicated to employing the most innovative technologies to optimize energy production. Currently, the project is evaluating various solutions, including traditional photovoltaic systems, sun-tracking panels to increase energy yield and agrivoltaic systems that integrate electricity production with valuable crop cultivation.

– With this authorization, we take a further step forward in our strategic path in Italy, where we will continue to invest in renewable energy projects, mainly wind and solar, always linked to programs for the recovery of the cultural fabric or the development of the natural heritage of the territory where we construct, says Alessandro Migliorini, Country Manager of European Energy Italia.

The project not only focuses on renewable energy production but also includes extensive environmental and biodiversity measures. Apart from the allocated 200 hectares for reforestation and naturalistic redevelopment, the plan encompasses the implementation of best practices for soil biodiversity recovery. Key actions include flora and fauna reconstruction, planting of native Mediterranean maquis species such as Downy Oak, Cork Oak, Holm Oak, Flowering Ash, Field Elm, Olive Tree, Carob Tree, and Lentiscus, as well as the protection of Natura 2000 areas. Furthermore, measures will be taken to combat desertification through the construction of drainage trenches that enhance the water table and minimize surface runoff.

Source: Company Press Release