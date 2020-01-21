ISS and Glass Lewis both recommend that Equinox Gold shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be voted on at the special meeting of shareholders

Equinox Gold and Leagold merger receives positive recommendation from proxy advisory firms. (Credit: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), independent proxy advisory firms that provide voting recommendations to shareholders, have issued positive reviews of the proposed merger with Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX: LMC, OTC: LMNCF) announced on December 16, 2019. ISS and Glass Lewis both recommend that Equinox Gold shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be voted on at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 28, 2020.

Equinox Gold shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2019 are eligible to vote their common shares.

