The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian government-backed full-scale CCS project.(Credit: Equinor ASA.)

Equinor has signed a contract with Swedish construction firm Skanska for site preparation and construction of jetty facilities for the CO2 receiving terminal, as part of the Northern Lights project.

The Norwegian petroleum company is also expected to sign a lease agreement with CCB Kollsnes for the 16,000m2 temporary project office area, and office trailers.

The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian government-backed full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, dubbed Langskip (Longship).

The project includes transportation, receipt and permanent storage of CO 2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea.

Northern Lights project director Sverre Overå said: “Today we move parts of the Northern Lights project to Kollsnes, allowing the necessary preparations for the development of the receiving terminal to start pending the possible approval of the Langskip project by the Norwegian government in the course of the year.

“A total of 10-15 people from Equinor’s Northern Lights project team and the suppliers will work in the project office.”

Equinor to build CO2 receiving terminal in the municipality of Øygarden

As part of the Northern Lights project, the CO2 receiving terminal is planned to be constructed at the premises of Naturgassparken industrial area in the municipality of Øygarden in Western Norway.

The terminal will be remotely operated from Equinor’s facilities at the Sture terminal in Øygarden.

With storage tanks for intermediate storage, unloading equipment, injection pumps and equipment, along with administration buildings, the plant will have a storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Under the contract worth nearly NOK380m ($41.2m), Skanska will be responsible for the establishment of a site, road and infrastructure for the terminal and the construction of a jetty.

Equinor chief procurement officer Peggy Krantz-Underland said: “We are pleased to award the first big contract in the project. Skanska is a solid national and regional player that we have worked successfully with before.

“This contract demonstrates that the Northern Lights development will contribute with activity and new opportunities for regional and local industry.”