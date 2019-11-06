Equinor Energy (Equinor) received permission to drill exploration well 35/10-5 in the North Sea.

Image: Equinor Energy was given permission for exploration drilling in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

Well 35/10-5 belongs to production licence 827S, for which Equinor is the operator. The well has been given the prospect name of “Gabriel”.

The geographical coordinates are:

061° 11′ 07.06″ N

003° 15′ 10.86″ E

Water depth at the site is 367 metres.

The well is to be drilled using the West Hercules mobile drilling facility which is owned and operated by Seadrill.

West Hercules is a 6th-generation semi-submersible drilling facility built in 2008 at Daewoo Shipyard, South Korea.

The facility received an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) from the PSA in 2012.