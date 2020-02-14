The funding assists states, tribes and territories with infrastructure projects that help protect surface water and provide safe drinking water

EPA announced $63m for infrastructure projects to protect surface water and drinking water. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay)

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $2.7bn for State Revolving Funds (SRFs), including $62,783,000 for North Carolina. This funding assists states, tribes and territories with infrastructure projects that help protect surface water and provide safe drinking water to communities across the country.

“EPA’s decades-long commitment to water infrastructure has helped provide $180 billion in project financing to over 41,000 water quality infrastructure projects and 15,000 drinking water projects across the country,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “In the past three years, the Trump Administration has accelerated EPA’s investment in infrastructure projects that modernize our nation’s water infrastructure and improve public health and the environment.”

“Helping our states invest in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure ensures that their communities have safe water for drinking and recreation,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “EPA is committed to investing in local projects that will improve water quality, protect public health, and support the local economy.”

In 2020, EPA is providing approximately $1.6 billion in new federal grant funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), including $28,970,000 to assist North Carolina. This funding is available for a wide range of water infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling and addressing stormwater. More than $64 million in CWSRF grant funding is available to tribes, certain U.S. territories and the District of Columbia for infrastructure projects.

EPA is also making available more than $1.07 billion in new federal grant funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), including $33,813,000 to assist North Carolina. This funding can be used for loans that help drinking water systems install treatment for contaminants, improve distribution systems by removing lead service lines and improve system resiliency to natural disasters such as floods. In addition, more than $50 million in DWSRF grant funding is available to tribes, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia to use for drinking water system upgrades.

Source: Company Press Release