European oil and gas companies Eni and TotalEnergies have announced the completion of the drilling and production test of the Cronos-2 appraisal well in Block 6, offshore Cyprus.

TotalEnergies and Eni each hold a 50% interest in Block 6, with Eni being the operator.

The Cronos-1 exploration well was spud in May 2022, using Vantage Drilling’s Tungsten Explorer drillship, with significant gas discovery confirmed in August 2022.

Cronos-2 well was drilled to confirm the lateral extension of the Cronos gas discovery (Cronos-1 well), in Block 6, located 160km southwest of the Cyprus coast, in 2,287m of water depth.

The well encountered several carbonate reservoir intervals with a net reservoir thickness of 115m, and excellent gas deliverability confirmed by the production test.

Its reservoir sequence was the same as Cronos-1, confirming hydraulic communication and connected thick gas column with better permeability intervals.

In addition to extensive data acquisition, Cronos-2 has seen a complete and prolonged production test that proved the excellent gas deliverability capacity of the discovery.

The production test showed an estimated production capacity of more than 150 MMSCFD in the production configuration, which supported the studies to select the best development option.

TotalEnergies Middle East & North Africa exploration and production senior vice president Julien Pouget said: “The successful appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery confirms the presence of significant resources and production potential in Block 6.

“Full evaluation of the discovered resources will now be carried out to determine the best development option to contribute to supply gas to Europe and to the region.”

Eni said that Cronos-2 is the fourth well it has drilled in Block 6, after the gas discoveries of Calypso in 2018 and of Cronos and Zeus in 2022.

The company has been present in Cyprus since 2013 and operates Blocks 2, 3, 8, and 9 apart from Block 6, and has participating interests in Blocks 7 and 11 operated by TotalEnergies.