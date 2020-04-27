Enercon will supply 74 of its E-138 EP3 E2/4.2 MW across the six projects in the country

One of Enercon’s wind projects in Vietnam. (Credit: ENERCON GmbH.)

German wind turbine-maker Enercon has secured orders to supply turbines for six Vietnamese wind farms, which are expected to be installed by the end of next year.

As per the orders, Enercon will supply 74 of its E-138 EP3 E2/4.2 MW across the six projects in the country. These orders follow the 90MW order that is set to be installed this year.

Enercon Sales International Asia-Pacific Regional Manager Steffen Brauns said: “We are pleased that our customers are putting their trust in us by placing these additional orders.

“Since entering the market in Vietnam in 2018, ENERCON has proven itself as a consistently reliable partner with high quality standards. That has paid off.”

Enercon entered Vietnam market in 2018

The company stated that Vietnam has emerged one of its new international core markets, since it entered the wind market in 2018.

As wind energy projects in Vietnam will receive a higher feed-in tariff until October 2021, wind operators and owners are aiming to make the most of the provision, Enercon said.

The company also believes that wind energy will continue to see positive prospects in the country for years after 2021.

Steffen Brauns said: “Even after the added subsidies for wind energy run out in 2021, the favourable political framework conditions for renewable energy sources in general and for wind energy in particular can still be expected to continue. We are already conducting positive talks with customers on cooperation in projects after 2021.”

Earlier this month, Enercon had completed building its first wind farm in Asia, with 64MW of capacity in the Vietnamese province of Ninh Thuan.

Furthermore, the company is also planning to build another project in the same province with Trungnam Group, where 12 of its E-126 EP3 turbines will be installed this summer.