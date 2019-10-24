The agreement covers 14 Enercon E82 turbines and has a term of 14 years. Service will begin this November

Image: Rabbalshede Kraft CEO Peter Wesslau, Deutsche Windtechnik managing director Linus Sturesson, Rabbalshede Kraft operation manager Lars Jacobsson. Photo: Courtesy of Deutsche Windtechnik

The Swedish unit of Deutsche Windtechnik, which is Europe’s largest independent service provider for wind turbines, and the Swedish project developer for renewable energy Rabbalshede Kraft have signed a full service contract for the wind farm Dingelskogen Vind AB. The agreement covers 14 Enercon E82 turbines and has a term of 14 years. Service will begin on 6 November 2019.

“Deutsche Windtechnik is an independent service provider with experience in numerous different brands that has a good sense for the market price for different services. In addition to the price, quality was the most important factor for our choice of service provider, and due to Deutsche Windtechnik’s openness and transparency in its operations, we can say that Deutsche Windtechnik fulfils all of our requirements for a service provider,” said Lars Jacobsson Operation Manager Rabbalshede Kraft AB.

“A full service contract for Dingelskogen is an important step towards further expanding our service portfolio for Enercon in Sweden. In the near future, we expect to see further contracts for this type of turbine,” said Linus Sturesson, Managing Director of Deutsche Windtechnik AB. The Swedish company now provides service for approximately 150 wind turbines from the manufacturers Vestas, Siemens, Gamesa, Nordex and Enercon. Qualified service teams, well-equipped logistic centres as well as close cross-border cooperation within the Deutsche Windtechnik group are some of the most important factors that enable multiple technical and logistical challenges to be managed successfully.