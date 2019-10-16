The 154MW Kafireas wind complex inaugurated by Enel, includes seven wind farms, powered by 67 turbines

Image: Enel begins operations of Greek wind complex. Photo: Courtesy of Zozz_/Pixabay

Enel’s Greek subsidiary Enel Green Power Hellas (EGPH) has begun the operations of the 154MW Kafireas wind complex in Greece, by connecting it to the grid.

Located in the municipality of Karystos (Evia), Kafireas wind complex was built at a cost of €300m ($330m).

The Kafireas complex comprises seven wind farms powered by a total of 67 turbines and will be able to generate at least 480GWh of clean energy while avoiding 315,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Kafireas wind complex is supported by 20-year PPA

The wind complex is supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Hellenic Electricity Market Operator (DAPEEP).

The project also includes an interconnection with mainland Greece through a 150kV high-voltage overhead, underground and submarine cable as well as two new 150 kV high-voltage substations in Evia.

Through the super-high-voltage station located in Pallini, Attica, power generated from Kafireas will be delivered to the national grid on mainland Greece.

EGPH already operates two wind farms in the municipality of Karystos, including the 7.5MW Iliolousti I and the 9MW Iliolousti II.

With Kafireas wind complex now being operational, EGPH’s installed capacity in Greece has reached 460MW, which includes 354MW in wind, 90MW in solar and hydro by about 20MW.

Antonio Cammisecra said: “We have reached a significant milestone by connecting to the grid the largest wind project in Greece, one of the first countries where we started our renewable journey more than a decade ago.

“Kafireas underscores our global commitment to renewable energy and decarbonisation, in line with our pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as our commitment to a diversified generation mix at country level.

“On top of the supply of zero-emission energy nationwide, this project also has a strong local focus, as we are supporting our stakeholders in Evia by backing sustainability initiatives aimed at enhancing the island’s economy, alongside undertaking environmental protection activities.”

