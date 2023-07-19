The deal will support Eaton’s 2030 science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and achieve carbon neutral operations

Enel signs retail agreement to supply Eaton facility with Texas wind energy. (Credit: Enel Spa)

Enel North America today announced a retail electricity supply agreement with intelligent power management company Eaton, expanding the longstanding collaboration between the two companies. Under the agreement, Enel will supply Eaton’s Sherman, Texas, manufacturing facility with electricity, and the associated renewable energy certificates (RECs), generated by Enel’s High Lonesome wind farm in West Texas to cover 100% of the facility’s electricity load.

The wind electricity and associated RECs are Green-e Energy certified, meaning they have been independently verified to authenticate ownership and ensure product quality. The deal will support Eaton’s 2030 science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and achieve carbon neutral operations.

For forward-looking companies with facilities in retail choice states, such as Texas, purchasing renewable energy bundled with certified RECs directly through a retail energy supply agreement is a great, simplified option for reducing emissions. We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Eaton and welcome them as a retail energy client, and we look forward to further supporting their sustainability efforts. — Greg Rizzo, Head of PPA and Renewable Energy Solutions at Enel North America

The retail electricity supply agreement builds upon an expansive collaboration between Eaton and Enel dating back to 2016. Over the years Enel has developed microgrids and distributed energy resources, provided demand response services, advisory services, and more for Eaton. Additionally, Eaton provides engineering support and supplies hardware and equipment installed across Enel’s renewable energy portfolio – including the High Lonesome wind farm – ensuring the generation and delivery of safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity into the Texas grid.

We’re pleased to further build upon our work with Enel as Eaton progresses toward its science-based targets and carbon neutrality. This collaboration allows us purchase clean energy from a regional wind project while helping provide energy resilience and air quality improvements in one of the communities in which we operate. — Rich Gorzé, Global Energy Manager for Eaton

Enel North America – a subsidiary of the world’s largest retail energy provider, the Enel Group – first launched its US retail energy offering in late 2022, enabling commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase competitively priced renewable energy directly from its extensive portfolio of generation assets. Enel plans to expand its retail energy offering into other deregulated states beyond Texas including, but not limited to, Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania in the near future.

