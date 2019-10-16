With the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the German chargeIT mobility GmbH, Eneco will expand further into Europe

Image: Siemens partners with VDL on electrical charging. Photo: Courtesy of moritz320/Pixabay

The Dutch charging service provider Eneco eMobility B.V. and the German provider of electrical charging services chargeIT mobility GmbH, located in Bavaria (Kitzingen), are combining their strengths in the growing e-mobility market.

With the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the German chargeIT mobility GmbH, Eneco will expand further into Europe. They also welcome a team of almost 40 employees and acquires chargeIT’s customers, including several municipal utilities (Stadtwerke). As a result of the transaction, Eneco adds around 3,000 charging stations to its portfolio. The financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed by both parties.

Acquisition fits in with growth strategy

Bram Poeth, director of Eneco eMobility: “Our ambition is to build a strong position in the European market. The acquisition of chargeIT mobility enables us to take the next step in Germany. Moreover, we welcome a strong team with a lot of knowledge of the market and a shared vision. A team that, like us, believes in a bright future for e-mobility.” Eneco aims to become a leading service provider in Germany in the coming years.

Eneco and chargeIT mobility are joining forces

Eneco and chargeIT mobility are joining forces by combining the experience chargeIT mobility already gained in the German market, and the experience Eneco brings from the Benelux-market.

The management team of chargeIT mobility will continue their work in the company to ensure a successful integration with Eneco and further expand the business in the future. Sebastian Bachmann, CEO of chargeIT mobility: “With Eneco, we have found the right partner to be even more strongly positioned in the upcoming growth phase of e-mobility in Germany and Europe. This way we can continue to put our innovative strength on the road successfully.”

This is the second acquisition of Eneco eMobility in 2019, after the acquisition of the Dutch charging station service provider FLOW Charging in March this year.

Source: Company Press Release