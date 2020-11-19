Enbridge Gas will initially offer a maximum hydrogen blended content of up to 2% of the natural gas

Hydrogen Storage Tank at Markham Facility (Credit: CNW Group/Enbridge Gas Inc.)

Enbridge Gas and Cummins have announced a C$5.2m ($4m) project to pilot hydrogen blending to green the natural gas grid in Ontario, Canada.

The project will involve the blending of renewable hydrogen into a portion of the existing natural gas network to serve about 3,600 customers in Markham in 2021.

The hydrogen to be used for blending will be produced at the Markham, Ontario-located Power-to-Gas Facility.

Cummins fuel cell and hydrogen technologies VP Amy Adams said: “This Power-to-Gas project will demonstrate the potential of renewable hydrogen produced by electrolyzers to reduce carbon in the natural gas system.

“This is an example of how Cummins provides our customers with energy solutions, whether that is bringing lower carbon solutions to our roads or to our homes.

“Cummins continues to partner and invest to succeed in the world’s energy transformation to the hydrogen economy.”

In October, Enbridge Gas secured approval from the Ontario Energy Board for the pilot project to leverage the Markham Power-to-Gas facility.

The power-to-gas facility was commissioned in 2018 through a partnership between Enbridge and Cummins with support from the Province of Ontario.

Through the pilot project, Enbridge Gas will initially offer a maximum hydrogen blended content of up to 2% of the natural gas.

Pilot project to avoid up to 117 tonnes of CO2 emissions

The project is expected to result in abating up to 117 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Upon successful implementation of the pilot project, Enbridge Gas is expected to undertake additional and larger scale hydrogen blending activities in other parts of its distribution system.

Enbridge Gas, gas distribution & storage, executive vice president & president Cynthia Hansen said: “Zero-carbon hydrogen can play a role in Ontario’s shift to lower–carbon, sustainable energy solutions and is an important example of investments Enbridge is making across multiple markets to green the natural gas grid while continuing to meet the demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy.”