Emerson completes acquisition of American Governor company. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

US-based technology and engineering company, Emerson has completed the acquisition of American Governor Company, a technologies and services provider for hydroelectric turbine controls.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Emerson expects that the acquisition of American Governor improves its technology capabilities and expertise in the renewables and power industry.

Emerson power and water solutions business president Bob Yeager said: “As the power industry builds on its renewables focus, having the right tools to effectively harness this natural energy is critical.

“This important addition of a highly-respected hydropower company will enable us to provide comprehensive solutions to our power customers, from generating consistent hydropower to providing the industry’s leading control system to safely and efficiently manage power operations.”

According to Emerson, the solutions of American Governor expertly control hydroelectric turbines and allow the utilities to provide reliable power generation which is highly responsive to the dynamic needs of the electrical grid.

The digital governor controllers from American Governor will complement the Ovation distributed control system and RX3i programmable automation controllers of Emerson.

The combined solution is expected to allow the industry gain the benefits of digital transformation for efficient, safe and reliable operations.

American Governor has approximately 50 employees

Headquartered near Philadelphia, American Governor has approximately 50 employees. With a presence in more than 1,500 customer locations, the company offers aftermarket capabilities with advanced customer service and training programmes.

In November last year, Emerson secured a contract from Total E&P Denmark to provide wellhead pressure monitoring technology for the $3.3bn Tyra gas field redevelopment project in the Danish part of the North Sea.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is a global technology and engineering company offering solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets.