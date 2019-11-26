Emerson’s wellhead pressure monitoring technology will be used to enhance safety during the Tyra redevelopment project

Image: Emerson’s wellhead pressure monitoring technology will enhance safety during the Tyra redevelopment project. Photo: courtesy of Total E&P Denmark.

Total E&P Denmark has awarded a contract to Emerson to provide wellhead pressure monitoring technology for the $3.3bn Tyra gas field redevelopment project in the Danish part of the North Sea.

Under the contract, Emerson will provide more than 200 Rosemount wireless pressure transmitters for installation on the four riser platforms of the redevelopment project, which aims to extend the life of Tyra field, which has been in production for more than 30 years.

According to Total E&P Denmark, the Tyra gas field is currently facing seabed subsidence, reducing the air gap between the sea level and the bottom of the platforms.

In order to maintain production at the field, Total will install new and elevated topsides supported by 13m high jacket extensions on top of the existing jacket structures, replacing the existing wellhead platforms.

Emerson’s technology will monitor wellhead casing pressures

As part of the two-year redevelopment project, Total E&P Denmark will use Emerson’s technology to monitor wellhead casing pressures as a safety measure during the installation of replacement platforms and topsides.

The Rosemount wireless pressure transmitters will transmit data to two Emerson DeltaV PK controllers that will be installed on the accommodation platforms.

The transmitted data will be presented to construction workers locally and relayed to an onshore monitoring point, Emerson noted.

Emerson Automation Solutions Europe president Roel van Doren said: “Emerson’s wireless technology has been successfully deployed within offshore applications around the world, helping improve the safety of people and operations.

“The ability to offer a complete solution capable of providing real-time measurement and awareness to help Total monitor and respond to pressure changes safely was a key factor in the use of Emerson technology.”

Emerson said that the lack of availability of power and cable infrastructure, a wireless and battery-powered solution will be needed to monitor the wellhead pressure.

Earlier this year, Semco Maritime secured EPCI contract for the Tyra redevelopment project.

Under the contract, Semco Maritime will be responsible for preparatory engineering work after which it will undertake system installation on five unmanned satellite platforms at the Tyra complex.

Upon completion of the redevelopment project, the Tyra field is expected to produce more than 200 million barrels of oil equivalent.