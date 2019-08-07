Hillsborough County specified the use of Electro Scan's patented machine-intelligent technology to assess a variety of previously installed and rehabilitated pipes

Image: Chairman & CEO, Chuck Hansen sits on the back of his reengineered CCTV trucks used for electro scanning. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Electro Scan, a designer and manufacturer of sewer-scanning devices, has been chosen by the Hillsborough County, Public Utilities Department, Florida, to support its Inflow/Infiltration (I/I) study for the Dale Mabry Wastewater Collection Basin.

Electro Scan said that its field services team will carry out the project using its patented Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) technology, in collaboration with the County’s engineering consultant.

The assessment project includes the evaluation of 155,000 linear feet (LF) or nearly 30-miles of sewer mains, ranging from 6 to 18 inches in diameter, located in 14 separate sub-basins within the larger Dale Mabry collection network.

Hillsborough County, Florida, Public Utilities Department Field Service Maintenance Division Director Richard Cummings said: “Our goal is to reduce I&I and the first objective is finding out where it is happening. Electro Scan is scalable, repeatable and quantitative.

“We believe in the technology and hope to utilize Electro Scan in all future I&I studies, and if possible, procure Electro Scan for in-house work as well.”

Hillsborough County is the fourth largest water & wastewater utility in the State of Florida

Hillsborough County is part of EPA Region 4, and serves approximately 175,000 retail customer connections across 286mile2 (740.7km2) area. It is the fourth largest water & wastewater utility in the State of Florida.

The total wastewater collection system in the county includes more than 1,400miles (2,253km) of gravity sewers and 788 lift stations, which transports & treats more than 42 million gallons per day from 8 advanced water reclamation facilities.

Electro Scan chairman & CEO Chuck Hansen said: “We are delighted to be working with Hillsborough County. Municipal utilities have used Closed-Circuit Television cameras to inspect the majority of their sewer systems without the ability to identify leak locations or their severity.

“Today, leading municipal utilities, like Hillsborough County, can leverage previous investments in CCTV inspections by adding machine-intelligent probes to automatically assess their sewer mains to identify and quantify leaks for rehabilitation selection and post-rehabilitation acceptance testing.”