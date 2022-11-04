The partnership will contribute to EE North America’s previously announced plans of developing 10GW of renewable energy in the US by 2026

EE North America to collaborate with Elio Energy to develop 2GW solar power generation in Arizona. (Credit: European Energy)

EE North America, a subsidiary of Denmark-based European Energy, has entered into a partnership with renewable project developer Elio Energy to develop a pipeline of 2GW solar power generation and energy storage projects in Arizona and neighbouring states.

The solar energy and storage projects are expected to commence construction between 2023 and 2025.

The partnership is expected to contribute to EE North America’s earlier announced plans of developing 10GW of renewable energy in the US by 2026.

Through the proposed projects, the subsidiary of European Energy aims to support the state and local governments across the US to meet their net-zero goals.

EE North America CEO Lorena Ciciriello said: “Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in EE North America’s growth story. This portfolio will provide the clean energy that customers demand while also making a significant contribution to meeting net-zero goals in the region.

“We look forward to working with Elio Energy on this major investment in the future of energy in region.”

Elio Energy focuses on solar and battery energy storage across the southern US. The company is claimed to have over 2.5GW under active development and 6GW pre-development pipeline.

Elio Energy CEO Daven Mehta said: “The partnership with European Energy will accelerate the development of large-scale solar and storage projects in Arizona and surrounding states by providing the requisite financial security while supporting the renewable procurement goals of the IOU’s and Cooperatives.

“We have a large pre-development pipeline and are well on the way towards our mutual goals in support of European Energy.”