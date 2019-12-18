Breathe is a leading energy services and energy performance contracting organisation based in the UK

Image: EDF’s Imtech acquires Breathe. Photo: Courtesy of EDF Energy

Imtech, a leading UK technical services engineering Group, is announcing the acquisition of Breathe, a reputable provider of Energy Performance Contracts.

This acquisition will support EDF’s commitment to helping more UK organisations achieve a sustainable low carbon future.

It will also increase the capacity of Imtech to deliver value-added Energy Performance Contracts.

Imtech, jointly owned by EDF Energy and Dalkia, is one of the UK’s leading technical services engineering businesses. Among other things it provides energy saving infrastructure improvement solutions for clients, including the NHS, across the UK & Ireland.

Breathe, established in 2010, is a provider of Energy Performance Contracts (EPC), delivering innovative engineering solutions to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, renew infrastructure, save operating costs and improve built environments. The company has a proven track record, having successfully delivered projects worth £120m to date. It generates over 50,000 tonnes of CO2 savings every year for its customers.

The business has broad technical expertise and, over the last 10 years, has built a reputation for high levels of customer satisfaction. Its experience in the UK’s public sector includes the provision of tailored solutions in health, education and central government. It also delivers practical solutions and value-added energy services to local authorities and commercial customers.

Imtech will combine its excellence in delivery with Breathe’s tailored expertise to increase the range of cutting-edge energy solutions available to all customers. The combined business will be able to provide more varied technologies and services, improving customers’ energy infrastructures and helping to meet their low carbon objectives.

Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF Energy, commented: “I welcome Breathe into the EDF family in the UK. Their skills are a valuable addition to our Group’s ability to support our customers in all their energy needs and to drive progress towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions and the fight against climate change.”

Sylvie Jéhanno, Chairwoman & CEO, Dalkia, said: “We are delighted to incorporate this company into our business in the UK and I warmly welcome all of Breathe’s teams who have demonstrated their skills and their capacity to innovate by their remarkable record in energy performance contracting. Together we want to develop our capacity to work alongside our UK customers to step-up their sustainable energy performance.”

Paul Kavanagh, CEO, Imtech, commented: “Breathe brings a well-established platform to Imtech to accelerate our development in Energy Services and Low Carbon Solutions. We are looking forward to working together to add more value for our customers.”

Gary Parke, CEO of Breathe, said: “We are excited to be joining Imtech, Dalkia and the wider EDF Group. We have had nearly 10 years building our business and our reputation for partnering with clients to meet their energy performance requirements. In this we have been supported by MCW, to whom we are particularly grateful. We now have the opportunity to continue that growth, supported by the substantial resources of Dalkia and the EDF Group and with access to technology and delivery capability. We will continue to provide the best quality EPC solutions and we will now be able to provide an extended range of energy services to a larger and more diverse client base.”

Source: Company Press Release