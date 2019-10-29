EDF Renewables has signed PPAs to supply clean energy from rooftop solar and two wind projects to British retail giant Tesco

Image: EDF to install solar panels of Tesco stores in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of EDF Renewables.

EDF Renewables UK, the renewable energy subsidiary of EDF, has signed three corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) with retailer Tesco to supply renewable energy from rooftop solar panels and two wind farms in the UK, totaling 60MW.

As part of the 20-year corporate PPA, EDF Renewables UK will supply energy from 17 distributed or roof-mounted solar installations. The company will install 15,000 solar panels on seventeen Tesco stores across England, totaling 5MW. Construction is already underway and it will be completed by the end of next year.

EDF Renewables UK CEO Matthieu Hue said: “We are very pleased to be working with Tesco which is already one of EDF’s biggest customers in the UK. These projects show the ability of EDF to provide diverse solutions for customers in terms of low cost renewable electricity.

“These exciting projects also demonstrate our ability to develop subsidy free solar and wind in the UK as well as underpinning the important part these technologies play in de-carbonising the UK electricity system to reach the country’s net zero targets by 2050.”

The two wind farms will be located in Scotland

The remaining capacity will come from two wind farms in Scotland including the 10.8MW Burnfoot East wind farm and from a 43MW wind farm whose details will be announced later.

The Burnfoot East wind farm will be powered by three turbines and is an extension to the already existing Burnfoot cluster in the Clackmannanshire council area. The cluster has a total capacity of 42MW. Future extension of the wind farm cluster could be completed by the middle of next year.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland CEO Jason Tarry said: “Our supply chain and long-term business sustainability depend on the health of the natural environment. Our customers and colleagues expect Tesco to play its part in caring for the planet.

“This project represents a major milestone in our journey to using 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.”

In September, EDF Renewables acquired 300MW wind projects under development in Germany from Altus, a major player in the wind sector in the country.

The projects are presently under various stages of the development process and have secured land lease contracts. The wind projects will be located at 10 different states in Germany and are scheduled to be completed in the next five years.

After the required permits are obtained, EDF aims to secure 20-year PPAs for the projects.