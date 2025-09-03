EDF approves additional year of operation for Heysham 1. Credit: EDF Energy.

EDF has announced a further 12-month extension to the operational lifetimes of its UK nuclear power stations, Heysham 1 in Lancashire and Hartlepool in Teesside.

Heysham 1, with a capacity of 1.15GW, and Hartlepool, with a capacity of 1.18GW, will now continue operations until March 2028. The power stations were originally slated for closure in March 2027.

This decision follows favourable graphite inspections conducted over the past nine months.

EDF nuclear operations business managing director Mark Hartley said: “Extending the life of these stations makes sense. It secures employment for longer for more than 1,000 people who work at those sites, and it supports the UK’s ambitions to have a clean, secure electricity supply.

“A further year of operation for these two stations has the potential to power more than four million homes and reduce the need for imported gas.”

EDF holds an 80% stake in the two power stations, with Centrica owning the remaining 20%.

The extension decision was made during meetings of EDF’s executive and licensee board, reflecting positive progress in inspection and safety milestones set for 2025.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “The UK needs more reliable, affordable, zero-carbon electricity, so the extension of Heysham 1 and Hartlepool is great news.

“We believe in having a diversified energy system, with nuclear power playing a key role in ensuring stability and sustainability for decades to come.”

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool provide low-carbon electricity capable of powering over four million homes annually, aligning with the UK’s clean energy goals.

The advanced gas-cooled reactors at these stations have been operational since 1983.

Heysham 1 is situated on England’s northwest coast near Lancaster, while Hartlepool is located on the northeast coast.

EDF plans to continue generating zero-carbon electricity at its nuclear sites as long as they remain safe and commercially viable.

Heysham 2 and Torness, which received a two-year extension last year, are scheduled to operate until March 2030 and were not included in this review.

According to EDF, decisions on operational dates for its power stations are made independently by EDF Nuclear Generation’s executive and the licensee board, informed by regular graphite inspections and consultations with the Office for Nuclear Regulation.