Eco and its partners have contracted a rig, the Stena Forth, to drill the Jethro-Lobe prospect on the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana

Image: The Orinduik Block is located 170km offshore Guyana. Photo courtesy of D Thory from Pixabay.

Eco Oil & Gas has started the drilling operations offshore Guyana by spudding the first exploration well on its Jethro-Lobe prospect on the Orinduik Block, using the Stena Forth drillship.

The Orinduik Block is located 170km offshore Guyana in the Suriname Guyana basin in shallow waters between 70m-1,400m depth, covering 1800km².

Along with its partners Tullow Guyana Operator, holding 60% working Interest and operator, and Total E&P Guyana with 25% working interest in the Orinduik Block, Eco has contracted a rig, the Stena Forth, a sixth-generation drillship from Stena Carron Drilling Limited Guyana Branch (Stena), to drill the Jethro-Lobe prospect.

In November 2018, French oil and gas giant Total through its subsidiary Total E&P Activités Pétrolières entered the Orinduik block offshore Guyana by exercising its option to acquire a stake of 25% Eco Atlantic (Guyana), a subsidiary of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas.

Eco and its partners estimate drilling the well would take up to 40 days

The Stena Forth is a Class 3 drillship, dynamically positioned for harsh environment and capable of operating in up to 10,000 feet of water to a maximum drill depth of 35,000feet.

Jethro Lobe marks the first prospect to be drilled as part of a two-well programme and is expected to be immediately followed by the drilling of an exploration well on the Joe prospect.

Eco said that it is fully funded for its share in six potential exploration or development wells planned to be drilled on the Orinduik Block, apart from the Jethro Lobe and Joe exploration wells.

Eco chief executive officer Gil Holzman said: “Today Eco Atlantic’s first Guyana well has been spud, three years ahead of our Petroleum Agreement commitment. This is the start of a hugely exciting time for the Company. Jethro Lobe will test the Lower Tertiary aged turbidites, as well drilling down into the Cretaceous. As such, we await the well results with great anticipation, as they will give us an even greater understanding of the geological plays.

“The huge success which ExxonMobil has had on the neighbouring Stabroek Block, has aided our geological assessment of the many similar channel systems in our Orinduik Block. With fifteen leads and prospects identified on the Orinduik Block, and funding to drill six potential exploration wells beyond the two currently planned, this is only the start of a fascinating and potentially transformational time for the Company.”