UAH440 million (€15m) loan from Raiffeisen Bank Aval is supported by EBRD’s Risk Sharing Facility and will finance working capital needs of Nadezhda

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Raiffeisen Bank Aval (RBA) are supporting the operations of Nadezhda, a Ukrainian wholesale and retail distributor of liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products.

In a joint transaction RBA is providing a loan of up to UAH 440 million (€15 million equivalent) to Nadezhda the Poltava-headquartered company, while up to 60 per cent of the risk on the loan will be shared by the EBRD under a Risk Sharing Facility signed between the financial institutions.

The funds will allow Nadezhda to restructure its balance sheet and finance working capital needs, which will help the retailer cope with the impact of the pandemic on its operations.

Nadezhda is based in Poltava, a city in central Ukraine, and mainly serves small and medium-sized enterprises in the agribusiness sector through a network of fuelling stations across the country.

Under the Risk Sharing Facility programme signed in 2018, the EBRD will share the risk on individual loans made by Raiffeisen Bank Aval to businesses for up to €20 million over a period of three years.

The EBRD is the largest international financial investor in Ukraine. To date, the Bank has made a cumulative commitment of almost €15 billion through 466 projects in the country.

