Dynamic Energy completes 1.4MW solar plant on Bartlett's Farm. (Credit: Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC)

Bartlett’s Farm is widely known as the oldest and largest family-owned farm on Nantucket Island. As part of Bartlett’s Farm’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and grid reliability on the island, Dynamic Energy recently completed a 1.4 MW ground-mounted solar installation. This project is adjacent to a 595 kW system that Dynamic Energy designed and constructed for Bartlett’s Farm in 2016.

Together, Phase 1 and 2 total nearly 2 MWs of solar capacity, producing approximately 2.6 million kWhs of electricity annually, and avoiding the emission of 2,100 tons of carbon dioxide per year (equivalent to providing enough clean, renewable energy for more than 7% of the island’s households). The project offsets 100% of the farm’s energy needs, while also serving as a reliable and cost-effective source of clean energy for Massachusetts.

“Given the success of our first project with Dynamic Energy, we were confident that they would be the right partner for our second. Dynamic has been a strong partner for us, in support of our efforts to generate clean and sustainable sources of energy for the farm. Now this includes the island’s electric grid and will help reduce the need for a third undersea cable,” said John Bartlett, President of Bartlett’s Farm.

“It is extremely rewarding to see a follow-on project like this come to fruition,” said John Conley, Chief Commercial Officer at Dynamic Energy. “To work together again on a larger, second phase highlights Bartlett’s Farm’s dedication to its sustainable mission, to the local community, and to its confidence in Dynamic Energy’s ability to provide outstanding results for our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release