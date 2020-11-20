Wells 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 31/1-2 S

Drilling permit for wells 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A in production licence 090 I. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay.)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for wells 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Wells 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 60°58’48.13″N and 3°30’17.16″E after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 31/1-2 S and appraisal well 31/1-2 A for Equinor Energy AS in production licence 923.

The drilling programme for wells 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A relates to the drilling of wildcat well 31/2-22 S and appraisal well 31/2-22 A in production licence 090 I. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 45 per cent. The other licensees are Vår Energi AS (25 per cent), Idemitsu Petroleum AS (15 per cent) and Neptune Energy Norge AS (15 per cent).

The acreage in this licence consists of parts of block 31/2. The wells will be drilled about 8 kilometres southwest of the Fram field.

Production licence 090 I was awarded in APA 2017. These are the first two exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

