American chemicals manufacturer Dow has awarded a reimbursable contract to Fluor pertaining to its ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Alberta, Canada.

Under the contract, Fluor will be responsible for providing front-end engineering and design (FEED) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services to the petrochemical complex in Fort Saskatchewan.

The project is expected to increase Dow’s ethylene and polyethylene capacity from its existing Fort Saskatchewan site by more than three times, while retrofitting the existing assets to net-zero carbon emissions.

Fluor energy solutions business group president Jim Breuer said: “We commend Dow for its leadership and commitment to decarbonise its global footprint, and we are pleased to work together with the company on this important project.

“Fluor’s expertise in energy transition is helping clients across industries reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency.”

According to Fluor, initial FEED award will be booked by the company in Q1 2023. The company expects the additional EPCM scope to be awarded during this year, subject to a final investment decision (FID) by Dow’s board.

Fluor revealed that the additional project scope to be awarded calls for integrated project management team services for the complete Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero programme of Dow and EPCM services for the ethane cracker and the utilities, power, and infrastructure associated with it.

The planned net-zero emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex of Dow is aimed at decarbonising nearly 20% of the company’s global ethylene capacity while ramping up its supply of polyethylene by nearly 15%.

The brownfield project is subject to approval by the company’s board of directors and multiple regulatory agencies.

Through the new brownfield ethylene cracker, Dow expects to add around 1.8 million metric tonnes of capacity in a phased manner until 2030.

Along with derivatives capacity and investments in site retrofitting, the company aims to produce and supply nearly 3.2 million metric tonnes of certified low- to zero-carbon emissions polyethylene and ethylene derivatives for customers and joint venture partners around the world.