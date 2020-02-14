Facebook will buy the environmental attributes generated by the solar plant

Dominion Energy to build solar plant to supply energy for Facebook. (Credit: Unsplash/American Public Power Association.)

Social media giant Facebook has partnered with Dominion Energy to buy renewable energy, as part of its ambition to power 100% of its operations from green power.

As per the partnership, Dominion Energy will build the 100MW Sadler Solar plant in Greensville County, Virginia. The Sadler Solar plant had received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission this January.

Expected to be operational by the end of this year, Facebook will buy the environmental attributes generated by the solar plant. Dominion Energy will build, own and operate the solar facility.

The Sadler Solar plant is the ninth solar project of Dominion Energy in Virginia and North Carolina that supply Facebook with renewable energy to power its operations.

Dominion Energy Business Development vice president Emil Avram said: “Partnerships with companies like Facebook help drive the addition of renewable energy to the grid.

“We are honored to work with them to help meet their sustainability goals as well as continue to expand renewable energy across the Dominion Energy service area.”

The partnership is expected to support the social media giant’s goal of powering its global operations with 100% renewable energy this year.

Facebook renewable energy head Urvi Parekh said: “We are proud to continue to grow our partnership with Dominion Energy by adding this new 100-MW project to the grid.

“Since 2017, this partnership has resulted in over 690 MW of new solar energy in Virginia and North Carolina and has helped strengthen the renewable energy market in the region.”

In November, the US-based power and energy company Dominion Energy announced the addition of the 150MW Fort Powhatan Solar facility in Prince George County, Virginia, to its solar portfolio.

The company will own and operate the facility which is expected to be operational in 2021.