DOF Group has been awarded a significant SURF Contract in the region of USD 80-100 million for a tier 1 Contractor and Operator in West Africa, with 326 days firm utilisation, and 75 optional days, for the Skandi Acergy commencing in Q4 2023. In addition to the Vessel utilisation, DOF Subsea Atlantic shall offer an integrated solution of Project Management, Engineering, Design, Analysis and Survey attached to the Skandi Acergy scope. The scope includes, pre-commissioning, SSIV umbilical, spools, risers, flying leads, subsea structures and survey.

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA, comments: “The award continues to demonstrate DOF Subsea inhouse capability of offering turnkey solutions to our existing and new customers, building on our established capability offering in the SURF market. The award secures high utilisation for a key asset and reflects the higher margin environment we experience in the market.”

The project will be run from our offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.

