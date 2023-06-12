Under the initiative, 13 awardees from various geographical locations and institutions will receive $2m each and will collaborate with additional partners and communities to broaden the influence and significance of the funding

The selected partners will work with communities interested in DOE’s community-centred approach to storing and disposing of spent nuclear fuel. (Credit: Wolfgang Stemme from Pixabay)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the allocation of $26m in funding to support collaborative efforts between universities, non-profit organisations, and private-sector partners. These partnerships will engage with communities interested in implementing DOE’s community-centred approach to the storage and disposal of spent nuclear fuel, commonly known as consent-based siting. Alongside these consortia, DOE will continue to work closely with communities, emphasizing transparency and seeking local support. Simultaneously, DOE is making progress in research and development concerning the long-term disposition of nuclear fuel used in generating nuclear power. This research is crucial for achieving President Biden’s ambitious goals of a 100% clean electric grid by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “It is vital that, as DOE works to be good stewards of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel, we do right by communities in the siting process and includes them in the decision-making at the outset.

“This funding will help DOE learn from and involve communities across the country in the consent-based siting process, answer questions and concerns, and develop an understanding so that we are good neighbours even before moving in.”

The concept of consent-based siting to siting facilities prioritises the interests and apprehensions of individuals and communities, with a strong emphasis on equity and environmental justice. This approach actively involves communities in a structured series of phases and steps, collaborating with the Department to assess whether hosting a facility for managing spent nuclear fuel aligns with their objectives. The process comprises three key stages: planning and capacity building, site screening and assessment, and negotiation and implementation.

At present, the DOE is in the initial stage of the consent-based siting process. As a result, in line with this stage, DOE is not actively seeking volunteer communities to host Federal consolidated interim storage facilities as part of the mentioned funding opportunity.

In a competitive selection process, the DOE has chosen 13 awardees from various geographical locations and institutions. These awardees represent 12 states and the District of Columbia. The selected recipients will collaborate with additional partners and communities, aiming to broaden the influence and significance of these awards. Through their efforts, the conversation surrounding the topic of consolidated interim storage of spent nuclear fuel will be advanced, fostering increased engagement and understanding among stakeholders.

The awardees will form a consent-based siting consortium, working collaboratively to assist the Department in facilitating engagement activities and fostering meaningful dialogue. Each consortium member will take the lead in conducting inclusive community and stakeholder engagement initiatives. They will actively seek public feedback to enhance and refine the Department’s consent-based siting process, while also developing strategies that promote mutual learning and understanding. Throughout these efforts, DOE and the consent-based siting consortia will work hand in hand to integrate equity and environmental justice principles into the engagement processes, ensuring fairness and sustainability are prioritised.

The project teams selected for these awards will each receive approximately $2m in funding. These teams comprise a diverse range of organisations, carefully chosen by DOE to ensure a wide variety of perspectives and approaches are represented. By fostering diversity among the project teams, DOE aims to encourage a comprehensive exploration of the subject matter.

The following are the project teams that will receive these awards: