DNV GL to conduct conformity assessments as official RECB relating to project certification, project design certification and site suitability evaluation

Image: DNV GL will conduct conformity assessments as official RECB relating to project certification. Photo: courtesy of DNV GL.

With passing the first of two IEC votes, DNV GL has been unanimously accepted as the first Renewables Energy Certification Body (RECB) for project certification under the international certification scheme IECRE OD-502. This allows DNV GL to conduct conformity assessments as official RECB relating to project certification, project design certification and site suitability evaluation.

“We are fully committed to support the initiative of implementing the global project certification scheme under IECRE and are happy to be at the forefront of this,” says Fabio Pollicino, Director and Service Line Leader for Project Certification for Renewables Certification at DNV GL. “The new scheme offers a more harmonized certification approach to facilitate trade in renewable energy equipment and services while maintaining the international level of safety.“

Since more than 30 years, DNV GL is actively involved in driving the renewables energy sector forward by taking a leading role in developing and revising international standards through active involvement on a number of IEC committees and European and national standardization bodies. In addition, DNV GL publishes its own standards and service documents to fill gaps in relevant areas which are not covered by IEC.

The final approval of IECRE’s Management Committee is expected in the next weeks.