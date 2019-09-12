The Pipeline System is expected to provide interstate transportation service subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC" or "Commission")

Image: DJ South announces open season. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

DJ South Gathering, LLC (“DJS”) announced today that, due to changes in the market, it is holding a supplemental binding open season to obtain shipper commitments for a new pipeline system (“Pipeline System”) in the DJ Basin that will transport crude petroleum from origin points located in Adams and Weld Counties, Colorado to destination points at the Platteville and Lucerne Stations in Weld County, Colorado for further transportation on third party pipelines to Cushing, Oklahoma and/or other downstream destinations.

The Pipeline System is expected to provide interstate transportation service subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC” or “Commission”). Primary direct connections are available at Platteville to: Saddlehorn, Pony Express, and White Cliffs. The Open Season began at 5:00 p.m. CT on September 10, 2019 and will end at 5:00 p.m. CT on October 1, 2019.

DJS intends to construct new origin locations in Adams County, Colorado and Weld County, Colorado together with lateral pipelines from such origin locations to Platteville, Colorado. The proposed new origins would be central receipt points located in Adams County, Colorado (the “Bennett/Matador CRP”) and Weld County, Colorado (the “Badger CRP”). DJS would construct an approximately 38-mile pipeline (the “Matador Pipeline”) from the Bennett/Matador CRP to the Platteville Station and an approximately 32-mile pipeline (the “Badger Pipeline”) from the Badger CRP to the Platteville Station. DJS would also construct an approximately 22-mile pipeline from the Platteville Station to the Lucerne Station. The DJS Pipeline System is expected to be in service on or about January 2020.

DJS is seeking committed shippers willing to make long-term acreage dedications either with or without minimum volume commitments for transportation service in exchange for access to priority (i.e., firm) capacity.

Source: Company Press Release