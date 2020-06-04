The foundations at the wind farm were installed by DEME’s installation vessel Innovation

DEME Group and Ørsted have completed the installation of 94 foundation units at Orsted’s Borssele 1&2 wind farm off the Dutch coast.

The installation commenced in January this year and was completed on time, despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the company said.

Located 22km off the coast of Zeeland province, the Netherlands, Borssele 1 and 2 windfarms will have a combined capacity of 752MW and are part of the Borssele windfarm zone that includes the development of five projects.

Sif site in Rotterdam was used as load out location

Borssele 1&2 foundations project manager Jan Wind said: “The process of designing, manufacturing and installing the foundations went very well and the milestone has been achieved in cooperation with experienced suppliers.

“We did this as one team, within Ørsted and with our suppliers. I thank everyone who contributed to this safe and smooth process.”

DEME said the Sif site in Rotterdam was used as load out location for the foundations.

The 94 monopiles were fabricated by offshore wind component specialists Sif and EEW SPC, while Bladt and EEW OSB supplied the 94 transition pieces.

Borssele 1&2 construction manager Klaasjaap Buijs said: “Even with our strict COVID-19 measures we are well on track with the construction of the wind farm.

“In the last few weeks we even had three jackup vessels, two cable installation and burial vessels, two SOVs, one supply vessel and 11 CTVs on site.

“I’ve never seen such a busy site. We have already installed 74 of the 94 cables and 20 of the 94 turbines.

“The wind farm will be completed by the end of this year and will then supply green energy for one million households.”

Recently, DEME Group’s subsidiary DEME Concessions has completed the sale of its 12.5% stake in the 396MW Merkur Offshore Wind Farm in a deal worth €62m.