Robin Hood Energy currently serves around 112,000 residential customers, and 2,600 business customers across 10,000 sites

British Gas to purchase the customer base of Robin Hood Energy. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Centrica plc, through its British Gas business, has agreed to acquire the energy supply customers of Robin Hood Energy Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Robin Hood Energy currently serves around 112,000 residential customers, and 2,600 business customers across 10,000 sites. Completion of the transaction is expected on 16 September with customers moving to British Gas over the next few months.

In the coming weeks, Robin Hood Energy customers will be given information on the process of moving and will be offered a British Gas tariff at the same or lower price to the one they are currently on. They will also be provided with additional information on other services they will have access to such as British Gas Rewards and offers on Homecare and Hive products.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive, Centrica said: “As well as our actions to simplify and modernise our business, we are focused on returning to profitable growth in our core markets and investing in value generating opportunities. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted to welcome Robin Hood customers to British Gas. We are pleased to be able to offer every customer moving to British Gas a tariff which means their price will not be any higher and, importantly, they will be supplied with green electricity and have access to a range of other benefits – such as British Gas Rewards with free energy days and exclusive offers on services such as boiler cover.”

Source: Company Press Release