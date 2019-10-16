The Platypus gas project is expected to be sanctioned by Dana and its partners Q2 2020 with a target to draw first gas in Q1 2022

Image: The Platypus gas project is expected to be sanctioned by Dana and its partners in Q2 2020. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com.

Dana Petroleum has submitted a draft field development plan (FDP) and environmental statement (ES) for the Platypus gas project in the southern North Sea to UK authorities.

The draft FDP was submitted to the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), while the ES was filed with the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

Dana Petroleum, which is a subsidiary of the Korean National Oil Corporation (KNOC), is the operator of the Platypus gas development with a stake of 59%. Its partners in the offshore gas field are CalEnergy Gas (15%), Parkmead (15%), and Zennor Petroleum (11%).

Development plan for Platypus gas project

Located in Blocks 47/5b and 48/1a, the Platypus gas field will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the Cleeton platform.

The Platypus gas project calls for the drilling of two development wells to a depth of around 3,109m that will be connected to a subsea manifold.

A 23km pipeline will be used for transporting the gas produced by Platypus to the Perenco-operated Cleeton platform before it is sent to the Dimlington terminal for separation and processing.

According to Parkmead, controls will be provided from the Cleeton platform through a subsea control umbilical that will be installed along with the new pipeline.

The company expects tenders for subsea pipeline and facilities engineering, procurement, construction and installation, the umbilical supply, and controls supply to be issued during the fourth quarter.

Parkmead executive chairman Tom Cross said: “We have achieved an important milestone on the valuable Platypus project. This innovative subsea tie-back plan reduces the cost of the project significantly.

“The Platypus project has the potential to open up further development upside in this prolific gas area, in which Parkmead has additional appraisal and exploration interests.”

The offshore gas project is expected to be sanctioned by the partners in the second quarter of next year with first gas targeted to be drawn in the first quarter of 2022.

Discovered in 2010, the Platypus field’s mid case technical recoverable reserves are around 105 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas reserves. Platypus East (formerly Possum) is said to offer a significant upside to the Platypus gas project, by potentially adding up to 51Bcf of reserves.