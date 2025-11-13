Dana Gas has signed an MoU with SPC. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Dana Gas has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) to assess the redevelopment and expansion of Syrian gas fields.

Under the MoU, Dana Gas will conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of the identified gas fields in central Syria.

If the evaluation is successful and both parties sign a final agreement, Dana will propose a development plan aimed at significantly increasing total gas production.

The United Arab Emirates-based natural gas company said that it is the first developer to sign such an agreement.

Dana Gas CEO Richard Hall said: “This agreement marks an important first step in evaluating opportunities to redevelop Syria’s gas infrastructure and unlock the potential that exists within its gas sector.

“The fields identified under this MoU could make a real difference to domestic gas production, strengthening Syria’s energy security and supporting local communities.”

The MoU supports the government’s ambition to boost national gas production to meet power generation needs and aid energy recovery.

It includes the Abu Rabah gas field, said to be one of Syria’s largest gas discoveries.

Hall added: “Our confidence in taking on this challenge is twofold: first, the professionalism and technical strength of the Syrian Petroleum team and second, our own proven development and operational expertise, most recently demonstrated through the early completion of the KM250 expansion project in Iraq alongside our joint operating partner.

“The lessons and capabilities we developed there are directly transferable to projects such as this, where hands-on execution, technical and financial discipline, and regional understanding are key to delivery.

“We are grateful to our Syrian counterparts for their trust and partnership as we embark on this effort.”

Last month, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum started commercial gas sales from the KM250 expansion project at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The project, completed eight months ahead of schedule, adds 250 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of processing capacity, increasing Khor Mor’s output to 750mcf/d.